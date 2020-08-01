Notre Dame QB Ian Book Named to Manning Award Watch List

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book is expected to be among the nation's best quarterbacks in 2020, and the preseason recognition continues to pile up. The third-year starter was named to the watch list for the Manning Award, which goes annually to the nation's top signal-caller.

Book passed for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while throwing just six interceptions. The Irish quarterback also rushed for 546 yards and four more touchdowns.

He became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to pass for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 500 yards in the same season. Book was one of just two quarterbacks in FBS to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for at least 500 yards and account for at least 30 touchdowns last season. The other was Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Book has also been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O'Brien Award. The O'Brien Award also goes to the nation's top quarterback, while the Maxwell Award goes to the nation's best overall player.

The Manning Award was first handed out in 2004, and no Notre Dame quarterback has ever won it.

The Manning Award is named after former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning, a first-team All-American back in 1969. Manning is also the father for former Tennessee star Peyton Manning and Ole Miss standout Eli Manning, who were also both elite quarterbacks in college.

