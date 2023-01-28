IB Nation Sports Talk's Friday Rapid Fire

Where should Michael Mayer be ranked in his NFL Draft evaluation? We discuss a draft analyst's curious rankings as well as other topics, including:

* How former Notre Dame basketball player Demetrius Jackson helped the Notre Dame women's basketball team prepare to beat Florida State.

* Could Notre Dame be left out of the College Football Playoff if they remain independent or could they be left out of a conference if they gamble with independence for too long?

* Thoughts on Princeton's Cole Aubrey transferring to Notre Dame as a defensive walk-on.

* New Irish DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste wants to know your preference for pancakes, waffles or French toast.

* With Jalen Hurts in the NFC Championship Game with the Eagles, which fan base gets to claim him: Alabama or Oklahoma?

* Joe Burrow is 3-0 vs Patrick Mahomes heading into the AFC Championship Game. On a scale of 1 to 10....How badly does Mahomes need the win Sunday?

* If you’re the 49ers, do you stick with Brock Purdy next year if he gets you to the Super Bowl, do you go back to Trey Lance or do you explore bringing in Tom Brady?

* AFC and NFC Championship game picks

* We also discuss the breaking news that Notre Dame graduate assistant linebackers coach James Laurinaitis is leaving to take a similar position at his alma mater Ohio State.

