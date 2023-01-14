Skip to main content

IB Nation Sports Talks' Friday Rapid Fire

Irish Breakdown has plenty of Notre Dame football topics to discuss on today's show as well as NFL playoffs and more
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

How confident are we that Notre Dame grad transfer quarterback Sam Hartman will be a Heisman Trophy finalist next season? Irish Breakdown discusses that and many more topics, including:

*The impact of Notre Dame landing former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste via the transfer portal

*Thoughts on one-time Notre Dame commit turned USC receiver turned transfer CJ Williams committing to Wisconsin before his scheduled visit to Notre Dame

*Should college football coaches put the four College Football Playoff teams in the top-4 of their final Coaches Poll ballots?

*The NFL wild card playoff games we're most interested in this weekend

*Super Bowl picks

(See more topics below.)

*Thoughts on Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta being picked to host the potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game if those teams make it that far

*Thoughts on the NFL's Pro Bowl games and skills competitions, like dodgeball and other games, that will replace the actual football game during Pro Bowl weekend this year

*Would having a replay challenge system in your home help you or hurt you more on a daily basis? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Cass Prosper
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Notebook After A Win Over Wake Forest

By Sean Stires
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Football

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
Rylie Mills
Football

Replace and Reload: Notre Dame Must Find Answers At Defensive Tackle

By Bryan Driskell
Payton Pierce 3
Recruiting

Top 2024 Linebacker Target Payton Pierce Set For Return Visit To Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts
Maddy Westbeld
Basketball

Maddy Westbeld Leads Notre Dame To 86-47 Romp Of Wake Forest

By Sean Stires
Benjamin Morrison
Football

Benjamin Morrison Earns FWAA Freshman All-American Honors

By Bryan Driskell
Demello Jones
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Fast Rising Georgia Safety Demello Jones With Irish Ties

By Ryan Roberts
Jide Abasiri
Recruiting

2024 DL Jide Abasiri Set For A Return Trip To Notre Dame

By Ryan Roberts