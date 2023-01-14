IB Nation Sports Talks' Friday Rapid Fire

How confident are we that Notre Dame grad transfer quarterback Sam Hartman will be a Heisman Trophy finalist next season? Irish Breakdown discusses that and many more topics, including:

*The impact of Notre Dame landing former Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste via the transfer portal

*Thoughts on one-time Notre Dame commit turned USC receiver turned transfer CJ Williams committing to Wisconsin before his scheduled visit to Notre Dame

*Should college football coaches put the four College Football Playoff teams in the top-4 of their final Coaches Poll ballots?

*The NFL wild card playoff games we're most interested in this weekend

*Super Bowl picks

(See more topics below.)

*Thoughts on Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta being picked to host the potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game if those teams make it that far

*Thoughts on the NFL's Pro Bowl games and skills competitions, like dodgeball and other games, that will replace the actual football game during Pro Bowl weekend this year

*Would having a replay challenge system in your home help you or hurt you more on a daily basis?

