Newcomers Will Be Impactful For The Notre Dame Offense In 2021

Notre Dame will have several newcomers (transfer, freshmen) make an impact on offense in 2021

Notre Dame lost a three-year starter at quarterback, four starting offensive linemen, its top two wide receivers and a tight end that was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In all the Irish offense lost five players that were drafted in May.

The good news for Notre Dame is that a pair of experienced and talented transfers and the program's best group of offensive freshmen in years arrive just in time. In our latest show we break down the offensive newcomers we expect to make the biggest impact in 2021.

We begin the podcast by talking about the two transfer, quarterback Jack Coan (Wisconsin) and offensive guard Cain Madden (Marshall). Next we analyze the potential impact this season from freshmen wideouts Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Deion Colzie. That is followed by a breakdown of tight end Cane Berrong and first-year running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs.

