Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Is Ruled Out For North Carolina Game
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly announced that All-American safety Kyle Hamilton is already ruled out for the upcoming matchup against the high scoring North Carolina Tar Heels.
Hamilton went down with what appeared to be a knee injury in the first quarter against USC while trying to make a tackle of Trojan wideout Drake London.
The 6-4, 220-pound junior safety was a midseason All-American and today was announced as a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation's best defensive back. Despite missing most of the USC game, Hamilton is second on the team with 34 total tackles and he leads the defense with three interceptions.
With Hamilton out expect to see senior DJ Brown step into the starting lineup. Brown was forced into more snaps against USC and he played well, but this will be a different animal against the Tar Heels. Notre Dame also must establish depth against the Tar Heels, so it will have to get young players like KJ Wallace and Xavier Watts ready to get snaps in a defense that wants to play multiple safeties.
At times Notre Dame played rover Isaiah Pryor at safety, but that isn't an ideal matchup against North Carolina, especially after they saw film of Pryor being there.
