Injuries Starting To Pile Up For Notre Dame

Brian Kelly announced multiple players are going to be out for an extended period of time

It was a brutal week for injuries for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said that freshman starting left tackle Blake Fisher will likely miss eight weeks after undergoing surgery on Friday to repair torn meniscus in his knee.

“We are hopeful that we’ll have him back this year,” Kelly said.

Fisher, who is 6-6 and 335 pounds, was the first freshman to start an opener at Notre Dame since Sam Young in 2006. He left the Irish’s 41-38 overtime victory over Florida State in the first half. Michael Carmody has replaced him.

Backup tight end Kevin Bauman fractured his tibia, and he had surgery on Friday also. Kelly said he should be eligible to return in six weeks.

Senior linebacker Shayne Simon, who Kelly had hoped on Monday would be able to return in 2021, is lost of the season with a labrum tear in his shoulder. He also had surgery on Friday.

“That is probably a six-month procedure,” Kelly said of returning from a labrum tear.

Senior linebacker Paul Moala also had surgery on Thursday on his torn Achilles. With Simon, Liufau and Moala all out Kelly also announced that sophomore receiver Xavier Watts would move to rover to help fill out that depth chart.

One of the three players that were unavailable last week, freshman running back Logan Diggs, will be available. C’Bo Flemister, a senior running back, and Jordan Botelho, a sophomore defensive end, are not available. There was no reason given for why they can’t play.

