Isaiah Foskey To Return To Notre Dame In 2022

Notre Dame got huge news today when defensive end Isaiah Foskey announced he was returning to the program for the 2022 season. Foskey becomes the biggest recruitment for Marcus Freeman and Mike Elston, and his return makes the Notre Dame defense one to watch for the 2022 season.

Foskey had a breakout season for Notre Dame in 2021, finishing 10th nationally in sacks (11.0) and tying for the national lead with six forced fumbles. He also racked up 52 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Foskey was often used to drop into coverage, something he did over 70 times this season according to Pro Football Focus. That means he did not rush as much as other top ends, making his 11 sacks even more impressive.

Foskey's ability to rip the ball out on sacks and in other plays was also a big part of his success this season. His forced fumble against Cincinnati set up a touchdown for the Irish offense and his forced fumble in the Fiesta Bowl gave the Notre Dame offense one final chance to get back in the game.

Getting Foskey back is huge for Notre Dame, who also gets Jayson Ademilola back. That duo is expected to anchor what could be one of the nation's best defensive lines next season.

From a draft standpoint, Foskey could have come out this season but it is a loaded edge class. By coming back he can put more great film out, continue improving his game and potentially jump way up in the first round next season.

