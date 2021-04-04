Jack Coan Discusses Decision To Leave Wisconsin, Transfer To Notre Dame

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan talked about his decision to leave Wisconsin in his first press availability as an Irish player

Quarterback Jack Coan announced shortly after the 2020 season concluded that he was going to transfer to Notre Dame. This came after Coan missed the 2020 season after suffering a foot injury in fall camp.

Coan started for the Badgers in 2019 and led Wisconsin to 10 wins and the Rose Bowl. The New York native passed for 2,727 yards and 18 touchdowns that season, and his 151.76 quarterback rating ranked 13th among Power 5 quarterbacks.

Now, instead of preparing for the NFL he is preparing to compete for the starting job at Notre Dame. In his first press availability Coan discussed his decision to transfer to Notre Dame, and he discussed the differences between the Irish and Badger offense.

