Is Notre Dame Going Through A Real Quarterback Battle?
When Notre Dame landed Wisconsin grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan many assumed he would be anointed as the next starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish.
After listening to head coach Brian Kelly talk after the first practice of the spring, and after watching sophomore Drew Pyne take the first reps with the first team we must now ask the question, is there a real quarterback battle going on at Notre Dame, or is this about the Irish coaches giving Pyne an early shot to keep him happy?
We discuss that very topic in the latest Irish Breakdown podcast.
The show begins with us setting the stage, is there really an actual quarterback battle going on at Notre Dame. That is followed by a discussion about whether or not a quarterback battle is good or bad for Notre Dame. We wrap things up by giving our thoughts from what we've seen in the first three spring practices.
Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster
Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule
Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced
