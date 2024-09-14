Irish Breakdown

Watch: Jadarian Price House Call To End The Half

Jadarian Price ends the first half with a huge 70 yard touchdown run

Sep 7, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) hands off to running back Jadarian Price (24) in the third quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
A holding penalty on Notre Dame's best throw and catch of the day looked like it would mean the Irish would sit on the football and take a 35-0 lead into half.

Jadarian Price had other ideas. On the very next play, Price would go untouched for six.

Forty-two nothing at half on the road. Against a rival. Purdue is likely not a good football team, but after last week this is great to see.

I wonder what encore Notre Dame has in store for us in the second half.

