Watch: Jadarian Price House Call To End The Half
A holding penalty on Notre Dame's best throw and catch of the day looked like it would mean the Irish would sit on the football and take a 35-0 lead into half.
Jadarian Price had other ideas. On the very next play, Price would go untouched for six.
Forty-two nothing at half on the road. Against a rival. Purdue is likely not a good football team, but after last week this is great to see.
I wonder what encore Notre Dame has in store for us in the second half.
