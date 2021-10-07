    • October 7, 2021
    Notre Dame Wide Receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. Is Out For The 2021 Season

    Notre Dame senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury
    Notre Dame senior wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. is out for the remainder of the 2021 season due to a knee injury he sustained in the Irish loss to Cincinnati. Head coach Brian Kelly announced that Wilkins sustained an injury to his MCL.

    Wilkins was a key part of the Irish receiver rotation this season, catching four passes for 61 yards, including a key touchdown reception in the 41-38 season opening victory over Florida State. Wilkins wasn't overly productive through five games but he provided leadership and experience at the positi

    With Wilkins out the Irish will now turn more to its talented true freshmen, Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie. Styles has two catches so far this season, including a crucial 3rd-and-8 catch that set up an Irish score in the loss to Cincinnati. Colzie has one catch for seven yards this season.

    Wilkins was able to play both the boundary and field positions, and his reps will likely get taken up by the first-year players, who are more than capable of giving the offense a boost if given the opportunity.

