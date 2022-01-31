John McNulty Leaving Notre Dame For Boston College

Another Notre Dame offensive assistant coach is being plucked by an ACC school to be their offensive coordinator, and this time it is tight ends coach John McNulty leaving for Boston College according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Eagles hired McNulty as their new offensive coordinator just two weeks after Louisville hired former Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor to run their offense.

McNulty was at Notre Dame for just two seasons, but on the field they were two very productive seasons. Michael Mayer, who was recruited by Chip Long, set Notre Dame freshman records for catches and receiving yards as a true freshman in 2020. This past season Mayer shattered program records for catches (71) and also set the program record for receiving yards (840) and also set the single season record for receiving touchdowns (7).

Mayer was named a freshman All-American in his first season and earned second team All-American honors from Sporting News for the 2021 season.

McNulty was a trusted member of the staff by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. This past season the Irish offense had its second best scoring season of the last decade and had its most passing yards per game (282.5) since the 2014 season. The 8.1 yards per pass attempt was the best since 2015 and the 149.99 pass efficiency rating was the program's third best mark of the last decade.

McNulty did a solid job on the recruiting trail, landing two tight ends in each of the last two seasons. In the 2022 class he landed a pair of consensus four-star recruits in Eli Raridon and Holden Staes.

McNulty came to Notre Dame after a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers, which came after he spent nine years in the NFL.

With McNulty gone it means that Rees is now the only offensive coach set to return for the 2022 season. It also means head coach Marcus Freeman now has two offensive coaches he still must replace, as the Irish have yet to fill Taylor's spot at running back. One would assume the talent on the current roster and the ease with which you can recruit tight ends at Notre Dame, Freeman and Rees will have no shortage of top candidates.

