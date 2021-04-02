Notre Dame WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman Enters Transfer Portal

Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, which is the beginning of the process that will likely end with him leaving the Notre Dame program.

"After much careful thought and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal," Abdur-Rahman said in a statement. "Before I go, I would like to give my sincere thanks to all the coaches and staff for the amazing opportunity they blessed me with, in attending and playing football at Notre Dame.

"I am especially grateful to Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Del] Alexander for seeing something special in me and recruiting me," he continued. "I have made many great memories and lifelong friendships and for that I will always be grateful, but I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Abdur-Rahman was a part of Notre Dame's 2019 recruiting class. He played quarterback for Edwardsville (Ill.) High School and rushed for 1,135 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior season. He was making the transition to playing wideout at Notre Dame, but that got a bit harder when he was moved to running back for part of the 2020 season when the Irish struggled with depth at that position.

With the Irish landing a number of talented wideouts in the 2020 and 2021 classes, the ability to get on the field was going to be challenging for Abdur-Rahman.

