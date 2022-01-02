Kevin Austin Declares For The NFL Draft

Notre Dame senior wide receiver Kevin Austin announced today that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Austin had a bit of a breakout season for the Irish, hauling in 48 passes for 888 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs. The senior led the Irish offense in receiving yards, yards per catch (18.5) and tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns.

Austin began and ended his season on strong statistical notes, and he was playing his best football down the stretch. He began the 2021 season with four catches for 91 yards and a score in the 41-38 win over Florida State. He caught six passes for 105 yards and a score against Oklahoma State.

Austin caught 23 passes for 496 yards (21.6 YPC) and three scores in the final five games of the season.

The Florida native has the size (6-2, 215) and athleticism to be a top player, but his inconsistency this season kept him from having an even bigger impact. Austin had drop issues and often struggled against bigger, more physical corners due to his lack of top technique.

He combined for just seven catches for 93 yards in three games against Purdue, Wisconsin and Cincinnati, the three best regular season defenses the Irish faced this season.

Austin was suspended for the 2019 season but had a strong offseason leading up to the 2020 campaign before a foot injury during the summer cost him to miss the early portion of the season. Austin battled back and returned but re-injured the foot and missed the season after making just one catch.

Austin is betting that his raw tools and possible strong performances during testing leading up to the draft will cause teams to jump on him despite his up-and-down film in 2021 and the fact he did very little during the first three seasons of his career (6 combined catches).

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter