Kyle Hamilton Named Bednarik Player of the Week

Notre Dame junior Kyle Hamilton was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week after his brilliant performance in the win over Purdue. Hamilton led the Irish in solo tackles (7) and pass break ups (2) in the 27-13 Irish Victory, and he also picked off his third pass of the season and was second on the defense with 10 total tackles.
Hamilton's performance was a huge key to Notre Dame's success against the Boilermakers. The junior All-American made his presence felt from the outset, almost picking off Purdue's first throw of the game. Later in the opening half, Hamilton came screaming downhill and blew up a Purdue run on 4th-and-1 to get the Irish the ball back.
Hamilton played a huge role in Notre Dame holding Purdue to season lows in points (13), total yards (348), yards per play (4.41), passing yards (291) and yards per pass attempt (5.4). Purdue's 110.64 passer rating was its lowest since the 2019 season and it was Hamilton that fueled the Irish pass defense in the win.
