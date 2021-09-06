Kyle Hamilton And Notre Dame Did What Was Needed

Notre Dame did what it needed to do to kick the 2021 season off with a win

Notre Dame opened the season with a down to the wire 41-38 overtime victory over a talented Florida State team that refused to go away in the second half. After the game, Irish All-American safety Kyle Hamilton was happy with his team’s efforts against an under-appreciated Seminole squad.

“First game in a new defense, I think we played well when we were really needed and I think we have a long way to go and we’re going to get a lot better, this is only the start for us,” Hamilton said. “Coach [Brian] Kelly was preaching in the locker room, he was like ‘it’s hard to win in college football’, especially in an environment like this against a very athletic underrated team. They’re a great opponent so anybody calling them a slouch is very wrong.”

Notre Dame’s defense forced three turnovers, two of which were Hamilton interceptions. On the second interception, Hamilton nearly ran all the way across the field to make the grab in an eye-opening display of athleticism. But the Irish defense gave up 442 yards of total offense and didn’t make a stop all fourth quarter, surrendering 18 unanswered points, which allowed the game to go to overtime. In the overtime period, the Irish got the stop they needed.

“The defense was like we’re here because of us so let’s leave because of us,” Hamilton said. “Ultimately it was all JD (Jonathan Doerer), but we got a stop when we needed and luckily they missed a field goal and gave us the opportunity to win the game. Our coaches always say one play, one life, so whatever happened last play just forget about it and going forward just attack every single play like it’s your last.”

Hamilton isn’t too worried about the seemingly up and down nature of Notre Dame’s defense in game one.

“It’s a game of runs," he explained after the win. "We had our fair share of stops and then they had their fair share of good drives. They’re a really good team so they’re not going to give up, especially at home in the home opener with some emotion behind the game too for them, so I think it’s just as much on them being really good as it was on us not doing what we needed to do.

“Obviously we need to get some things fixed and I’m sure coach Freeman and the whole staff will assess the game and what we did good and what we did wrong and we’ll come back next week and the rest of the season even better.”

Hamilton also stressed how much talent Florida State had on their roster.

"(Jordan Travis) was doing a hell of a job the whole game, and he kept us on our toes," Hamilton explained. "He’s probably one of the shiftier quarterbacks if not players we’ve played since I’ve been here. He’s a really, really good athlete and was all over the place for them,” Hamilton said and later continued, “They have a couple of good backs, [Jashaun Corbin]’s not the only one. Obviously [Corbin], he’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he obviously showed you guys that on the long run. They have good backs, they’re just an overall good team and I wouldn’t be surprised if they finish the season with a good record and rank fairly high.”

In terms of how well the Irish dealt with the environment in Tallahassee, Hamilton was pleased with the team’s performance.

“I think we all adapted pretty well, we knew what it was coming into it, South Bend has been pretty hot lately too which kind of helped us for this game I think, and it was a grind. That was a really grind out game that everybody had to give their all towards the end and really be gritty. The coaches always preached having grit, and its games like these you need it when you go on the road against a good team so I think we showed that tonight and we’re really proud about this win,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton believes a close win like this on the road in front of a sold-out crowd in a place like Doak Campbell Stadium is huge for the team moving forward.

“Having this competition this early, new defense and new quarterback, a lot of new guys playing on offense and defense, this is probably the best thing we could have had happen," Hamilton said. "Tough game, on the road, to come out with a W and get to go back home feeling good, hopefully get some rest, but everyone gets to see what it’s like to be in this environment and hopefully settle in from this point in because we’re obviously just getting started.”

It wasn’t a dominant win but it was a win that took guts, and if Hamilton is right and the Irish really are just getting started, there’s a lot to be excited about for this 2021 Notre Dame team.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow Grant on Twitter: GrantDelVecsND

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter