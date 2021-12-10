Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams Declare For The NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

Notre Dame stars Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams are headed to the NFL, neither will play in the bowl game

Notre Dame star running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton have both announced their intention to head to the NFL Draft.

That decision is not a surprise for either player, and it was expected that Hamilton would also sit out the bowl game. Williams decision to sit out the bowl game is a bit more of a surprise for a number of reasons.

Hamilton is expected to be a Top 10 pick in the upcoming draft. Williams is battling for the top spot at running back.

Hamilton had 34 tackles, four pass break ups and 3 interceptions this season despite playing in just seven games.

Williams rushed for 1,005 yards (4.9 YPC) and 14 touchdowns this season while also catching 42 passes for 359 yards and 3 more scores. He rushed for 1,125 yards (5.3 YPC) and 13 touchdowns in 2020 and also caught 35 passes for 313 yards.

Neither player will be with the team during bowl preparations and will immediately begin preparing for the draft.

