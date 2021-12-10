Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams Declare For The NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams Declare For The NFL Draft

    Notre Dame stars Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams are headed to the NFL, neither will play in the bowl game
    Author:

    Notre Dame star running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton have both announced their intention to head to the NFL Draft.

    That decision is not a surprise for either player, and it was expected that Hamilton would also sit out the bowl game. Williams decision to sit out the bowl game is a bit more of a surprise for a number of reasons.

    Hamilton is expected to be a Top 10 pick in the upcoming draft. Williams is battling for the top spot at running back.

    Hamilton had 34 tackles, four pass break ups and 3 interceptions this season despite playing in just seven games.

    Williams rushed for 1,005 yards (4.9 YPC) and 14 touchdowns this season while also catching 42 passes for 359 yards and 3 more scores. He rushed for 1,125 yards (5.3 YPC) and 13 touchdowns in 2020 and also caught 35 passes for 313 yards.

    Neither player will be with the team during bowl preparations and will immediately begin preparing for the draft.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams Declare For The NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

    38 seconds ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Kyle Hamilton Named A Walter Camp First Team All-American

    1 hour ago
    Jarrett Patterson
    Football

    Stay or Go: Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson Has Two Strong Options

    5 hours ago
    Jaylen Sneed
    Recruiting

    Q&A With Notre Dame Commit Jaylen Sneed

    7 hours ago
    CJ Williams 2
    Recruiting

    Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting For 2022 and 2023 Classes

    15 hours ago
    Jack Coan
    Football

    Jack Coan Named Comeback Player of the Year Semifinalist

    17 hours ago
    Kevin Austin
    Football

    Stay or Go: Notre Dame WR Kevin Austin Has A Decision To Make

    20 hours ago
    Caleb Downs - Adon Shuler
    Recruiting

    Where Things Stand With Notre Dame Safety Recruiting

    Dec 9, 2021