Kyle Hamilton No. 2 Overall In Latest PFF Mock Draft

Kyle Hamilton is projected to go No. 2 overall in the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus analyst Mike Renner

Former Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton has a chance to do something only one other safety in history has done, and that is go No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft. That's exactly what Pro Football Football draft analyst Mike Renner has Hamilton doing, with Renner projecting Hamilton to go No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions in his latest mock draft.

Many have argued that Hamilton is the best player in the draft, but the positional value at safety has him being an unlikely option for the No. 1 overall pick. Renner, however, thinks Hamilton falls just behind that slot.

"Hamilton isn’t just the most impressive safety prospect by far; he’s one of the most impressive prospects in the entire draft. The fact that he plays a low-paid position like safety isn’t a big factor in my eyes, given how versatile he is at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds." - Renner

Should Hamilton get picked by the Lions he would join former teammates Julian Okwara, Jalen Elliott, Tommy Kraemer, Brock Wright and Scott Daly as well as another former Notre Dame standout, defensive end Romeo Okwara.

Hamilton finished his Notre Dame career with 138 tackles, 16 pass break ups and eight interceptions. The Atlanta native picked off three passes this despite going out for the season during the first quarter of Notre Dame's 31-16 win over USC, which was the seventh game of the season.

Hamilton made a number of impressive plays this season, which helped him earn consensus All-American honors despite playing in just over six games this season.

If Hamilton does in fact go No. 2 it would be just the second time in history that a safety was drafted that high. The last time it happened was back in 1991 when former UCLA safety Eric Turner was picked by the Browns at the No. 2 slot.

Notre Dame hasn't had a defensive back taken in the first round since 2012 when former Irish star Harrison Smith was picked No. 29 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Smith went on to become a six-time Pro Bowler and two tie All-Pro during his career.

