Kyren Williams Combine Performance Raises Questions, Sets Up Need For A Strong Pro Day

Kyren Williams had an excellent two seasons at Notre Dame, but his combine performance might have hurt his draft stock

After former Notre Dame standouts quarterback Jack Coan and wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. started the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine week off on a great note, running back Kyren Williams took center stage in Indianapolis on Friday a part of a talented running back group. After a strong two-year run for Notre Dame, including 2,799 total yards and 31 touchdowns, the hope was that the 5-9, 194-pound running back would leave Indianapolis with a huge exclamation point for his draft stock.

Unfortunately, the testing did not back up the fantastic film he has put together over the last couple of seasons.

Kyren Williams (Official Numbers):

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 194 Pounds

Arm length:28 5/8”

Hand size: 9”

40 Time: 4.65 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32”

Broad Jump: 9’8”

3 Cone Drill: DNP

Short Shuttle: DNP

The week started with weigh ins where size was going to be one of the main question marks for Williams. He came in sub 200 pounds, leaving questions on the table for what the upside would be as a high volume option on the next level.

Of course, a lot of prospects come into the Combine at a lighter weight, prepared to show the best version of themselves to run fast and jump out of the stadium. For a player who specialized on short area explosiveness, Williams failed to put together an impressive series of jumps, finishing with a respectable but slightly underwhelming broad jump (9’8”) and vertical jump (32”).

The most troubling quandary to be in when already being labeled a smaller back, is to also be below average in the speed department. Of 27 running backs who tested in the forty yard dash, Williams finished last with a time of 4.65.

The reality is that some NFL teams will see that combination and take him off the board from a pure traits perspective. Of course, those marks do not adequately match the film while at Notre Dame for Williams, who has a steady argument to be the best all around running back in the class.

When the field work began, he looked quick and decisive with excellent burst and quick change of direction. He is simply in his element when the football is in his hands, something that isn’t as easy to quantify as the testing numbers. That leaves evaluators with a major dilemma. It can be easy to simply scream to trust the film when you aren’t potentially investing millions of a dollars into a player, especially when that player is by all accounts an outlier.

The word outlier can be misconstrued at times. It doesn’t mean that Williams can’t be successful but that, historically speaking, the odds are against him.

Now he will have an opportunity to better his numbers at the Notre Dame Pro Day that is scheduled for March 25th, which NFL evaluators will be flocking to in order to get a second glimpse of the talented runner.

Ultimately, the film is what matters most.

Even with an underwhelming series of testing, Williams is going to get drafted. It may push him down a round or two in effect but the translation as a weapon is the passing game leaves a very high baseline.

There must be bravery from a team perspective. While betting on an outlier can be extremely difficult, Kyren Williams is a player that we have learned to not bet against.

The Notre Dame prospects are not finished for the week. Former defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is set to compete on Saturday at 4 PM Eastern Time on NFL Network, while former safety Kyle Hamilton will put his skills to the test on Sunday evening. The Irish are poised to have an exceptionally strong finish to the weekend.

