Lance Taylor To Leave Notre Dame For Louisville

Notre Dame assistant coach Lance Taylor is leaving the program to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville

Notre Dame's coaching turnover continues as running backs coach Lance Taylor is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Louisville, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

This is a promotion for Taylor, who was also the run game coordinator for the Fighting Irish. Taylor oversaw the development of running back Kyren Williams, who went from a three-star recruit to a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher. Taylor helped restock the running back depth chart as well after years of sub-standard recruiting by the previous running backs coach.

Taylor's first season at Notre Dame was in 2019.

He takes over a Louisville offense that ranked 40th and 55th the last two seasons.

With Taylor gone it means the Notre Dame offensive staff returns just two coaches, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees and tight ends coach John McNulty. Notre Dame has already hired Harry Hiestand to coach the offensive line and Chansi Stuckey to coach wide receivers, and now it will need to find a running backs coach to replace Taylor.

This presents a unique opportunity for first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, who gets to remake the staff in his own image much more than he otherwise would have with more of the staff returning.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter