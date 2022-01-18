Notre Dame Lands Harvard Transfer Punter

Notre Dame is adding a veteran to its specialists depth chart with the addition of graduate transfer punt Jon Sot, who will finish his career with the Fighting Irish after previously punting for Harvard. Sot will be a preferred walk on for Notre Dame.

After already welcoming a graduate transfer place kicker this off-season with former Arkansas State specialist Blake Grupe, Notre Dame went back to the portal to help fill a need at punter that was vacated by the departed Jay Bramblett this off-season.

That departure presented a big opportunity for Sot.

“With the transfer of (Jay Bramblett) from last season, the opportunity to come in and compete for the starting spot was something that I couldn’t pass up on,” said Sot.

Sot spent four years a part of the Harvard program, claiming All-Ivy League in each season (2020 season canceled due to COVID-19 shutdown). The 5-10, 184-pound specialist earned immediate playing time as a true freshman in 2018, capturing Phil Steele FCS All-American third team honors on top of the All-Ivy

Sot averaged 41 yards on his 125 career punts, including a long of 76 yards. He ends his career as Harvard’s all time program leader in punt average.

After graduating with a degree in Economics from Harvard, Sot is planning on enrolling in the Master of Science in Management in the Mendoza College of Business. Obviously adding on a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame is a huge opportunity, especially as a Harvard graduate. The allure of the Notre Dame program was also huge for Sot.

“The history and tradition of Notre Dame is amazing. We all know how incredible of a program it is and has been,” Sot explained. “Seeing how the guys have rallied behind Coach (Marcus) Freeman is something that I wanted to be a part of. This is just a great opportunity for me and my family and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Sot joins an inexperienced punting room with senior walk-on Jake Rittman and true freshman Bryce McFerson. McFerson comes to the Irish as one of the top recruits this past cycle - but along with Rittman, has yet to attempt a punt on the collegiate level.

