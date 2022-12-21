Notre Dame Lands Virginia Tech Transfer Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith

Notre Dame has once again dipped into the transfer portal, this time landing former Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith. The former Hokie signed with Notre Dame and will be part of the Irish team in the spring.

Smith was Virginia Tech's leading wide receiver during the 2022 season, hauling in career highs in receptions (37), yards (674) and touchdowns (3). His best performances were against NC State (3 catches, 141 yards), Pittsburgh (9 catches, 152 yards) and Georgia Tech (4 catches, 78 yards).

Smith averaged an impressive 18.2 yards during the 2022 campaign, although his game projects as more of a possession receiver. The 6-2, 222-pound wideout played mostly in the boundary for the Hokies, but he also projects as a player that could get action in the slot in the Notre Dame offense.

Notre Dame is bringing in an outstanding four-man receiver haul in the 2023 class, and it returns talented players from the current roster (Tobias Merriweather, Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas), but there was a need for depth and experience as well. Notre Dame will be quite young at wideout in 2023, and Smith brings with him a wealth of experience. He was also a team captain for the Hokes during the 2022 campaign. Smith can come in and provide the Irish with a lot of experience, but its his leadership that could provide the most value to the young but overall inexperienced Irish pass catchers.

The Louisa County native hauled in two passes for 19 yards against Notre Dame during the 2021 season. Notre Dame landed a grad transfer wide receiver in 2020 when it brought in Ben Skowronek, who went on to be a quality player for the Irish that season. The hope is that Smith can provide similar value, although snaps will be harder to come by with the 2023 wide receiver depth chart having a lot more depth and talent than the 2020 group.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter