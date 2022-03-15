Latest Notre Dame Offseason Intel Heading Into Spring Practice

Notre Dame kicks off its spring practice on Thursday, which will give us our first chance to see the 2022 version of the Fighting Irish football program. The spring is also the conclusion of the important winter period, which lays the initial foundation for the program.

Of course, this is also the first spring of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame.

Over the last week the Irish Breakdown team has worked hard behind the scenes to get as much intel as possible on how the winter workouts went and where the team is heading into spring practice.

We broke it into two features and they are both found on the Irish Breakdown Premium Message Board. If you are not a member click HERE to sign up.

OFFENSE INTEL

In the above offensive intel section you'll find some detailed nuggets on the Notre Dame quarterback position and how Tyler Buchner has developed. We discuss what we've heard about running back Chris Tyree, potential breakout players at wide receiver and a changing standard along the offensive line. There is a lot of confidence coming from campus when it comes to the offense.

DEFENSE INTEL

In the above defensive intel section you'll find a number of quick nuggets and notes about defenders on all three levels of the defense. We spend time talking about what we've learned about the defensive line, including a rising sophomore who has had a strong winter and veterans linemen on the verge of breaking out. We talk about what to expect from Marist Liufau at linebacker and of course plenty of intel on the talented freshman class.

We also dropped some intel on five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate and his visit to Notre Dame. You can find that HERE.

