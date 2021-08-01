We are less than a week away from the start of fall camp for Notre Dame, so there is plenty to discuss about the Fighting Irish. This week we held another Notre Dame Football Mailbag, which is our weekly show driven entirely by listener and subscriber questions.

There was a lot going on in this week's show. Here is part one of the mailbag.

Here is part two of the mailbag.

Here is a list of just some of the topics discussed in the two shows:

*** Could the Notre Dame defense get off to a slow start after losing so many starters and learning a new defense.

*** Why communication so important and so often discussed when talking about the offensive line but not as much when discussing defensive lines.

*** What we are looking for in the opener against Florida State and the early season games to know if Notre Dame is going to be good this season ... or not.

*** Whether or not there will be a quarterback battle this season and when will Brian Kelly name a starter.

*** What Notre Dame should do with quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class.

Here are some of the non-Notre Dame questions we discussed.

*** Thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC.

*** Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers skipping his senior season of high school so he can start earning money through the NIL.

*** What can we expect from the Florida Gators this season?

