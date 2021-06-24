Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Wednesday Edition

Irish Breakdown answered listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football, and a lot of questions about recruiting

Notre Dame recruiting is going hot and heavy, and as expected there are plenty of ups and downs. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we answered listener and subscriber questions about Notre Dame football and Irish recruiting, and recruiting dominated a lot of the conversation.

This was especially true of offensive line and wide receiver recruiting.

Here are some of the topics from today's show:

*** We talked a lot about offensive line recruiting. We discussed some of the recent issues about top prospects not looking to end up at Notre Dame, trends in recent recruiting classes that are problematic, and we also discussed the positive signs that could still work out well in Notre Dame's favor. Of course, Billy Schrauth was a major part of this discussion.

*** Part of that conversation involved talking about in-state offensive lineman Ashton Craig, who was recently offered by Notre Dame.

*** Wide receiver recruiting also took up a lot of time in this discussion. We talked about what is needed to have an elite group of wideouts, whether or not Notre Dame is recruiting that kind of talent and where things stand with top receivers.

*** The latest with running back Nicholas Singleton was a topic of conversation, and we also discussed whether or not Notre Dame should go to a "Plan B" if the staff misses on him.

*** We compared the game of Notre Dame commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka to former Irish standouts Manti Te'o and Te'von Coney.

*** We also talked a bit about the Notre Dame Shamrock Series uniforms, and which ones we liked the most.

———————

