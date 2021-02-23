Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For One Of The Nation's Best Corners

New Jersey standout Jaeden Gould has placed Notre Dame in his list of final six programs

Notre Dame is looking more for high-end talent at cornerback in the 2022, which it can do after landing a deep group of cover players in 2021. One of the very best corners on the board for Notre Dame, and one of the best corners in the country, is Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout Jaeden Gould, and the Garden State cover man has Notre Dame among his final six schools.

Notre Dame made the list along with Clemson, USC, Michigan, Penn State and Rutgers.

Gould ranks as the nation's No. 85 overall player according to ESPN and No. 115 according to 247Sports.

At 6-2 and 190 pounds, Gould has the kind of elite length and size that cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens likes and has thrived with in the past. He's a fluid athlete, he has top-notch instincts and Gould makes a lot of plays on the football. The Bergen Catholic star has the length and range to thrive in zone coverage, but he also possesses the foot quickness, instincts and ball skills to thrive as a man defender.

Gould also has offers from Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Florida State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Arkansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Minnesota, South Carolina, Indiana, Duke, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

Related Content

2022 Notre Dame Scholarship Offers

2022 Notre Dame Class Big Board

