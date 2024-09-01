Notre Dame's Top Season Opening Wins Since 1997: A Historic Look Back
The following was written by Jeff Feyerer
After a big night that Notre Dame turned into its own party in enemy territory, what better time to reflect on where it stacks up in historical terms.
Notre Dame has had some big opening game wins in recent history and some have been the jumping off point for memorable seasons
Will 2024's season opener propel the Irish to great things?
That's the hope in South Bend and as we look forward to everything to come this fall, let's take a look at the best season-opening wins Notre Dame has had since the end of the Lou Holtz era.
Honorable Mention: 2012 - Notre Dame vs. Navy, 50-10 (Dublin)
From unranked to National Championship game. The defense pummeled Navy into submission and they were on their way.
Honorable Mention: 2000 - Notre Dame vs. #25 Texas A&M, 24-10
Arnaz Battle was supposed to be the next great Notre Dame quarterback. This was the game that showed it.
Honorable Mention: 2015 - #11 Notre Dame vs Texas, 38-3
Malik Zaire. See Arnaz Battle above.
Honorable Mention: 2021 - #9 Notre Dame at Florida State, 41-38
The Irish hold off a feisty Seminoles’ squad, who score 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, only to lose on an overtime field goal. Quarterback Jack Coan’s first game for the Irish was a memorable one throwing for 366 yards and four touchdowns.
Honorable Mention: 2002 - Notre Dame vs. Maryland, 22-0 (Giants Stadium)
Kicker Nick Setta nails five field goals in the Kickoff Classic and Shane Walton records 3 interceptions as the Willingham era starts with a bang.
4. 2005 - Notre Dame at #23 Pitt, 42-21
Hello, Charlie Weis.
Little was expected of this Irish squad after the Willingham era ended with a whimper. They rolled the dice with an NFL coordinator and Notre Dame graduate at the wheel. Next thing you know, one of the most fun Irish seasons in recent memory.
In front of a national audience on ABC, quarterback Brady Quinn spread the ball around to seven different receivers, throwing a pair of touchdowns, including one to wide receiver Jeff Samardizja, who was rarely used during the first two years of his Notre Dame career, but would become a 1st Team All-American in 2005.
The Irish racked up 502 total yards on offense, including 275 yards on the ground while the Irish defense sacked Pitt quarterback Tyler Palko five times and safety Tom Zbikowski picked him off.
3. 2018 - #12 Notre Dame vs. #14 Michigan, 24-14
September 1, 2018. It was a beautiful, sunny day in South Bend with most of the pregame chatter revolving around Jim Harbaugh having another national title contender. The Irish decided that day they should be the ones involved in the national conversation.
Though he would be replaced at quarterback a few weeks later by Ian Book, Irish signal-caller Brandon Wimbush utilized his arm and legs to mystify the Wolverines’ defense including a 43-yard strike to Chris Finke. Running back Jafar Armstrong had a pair of rushing touchdowns, the standout day in his short Notre Dame career.
Michigan couldn’t get anything going on offense until late when Karan Higdon scored and brought the Wolverines within seven, but an Irish defense that would lead the way the rest of the season didn’t let them get closer. Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery and linebacker Te’Von Coney had huge days and would lead the way the rest of the season on the way to the College Football Playoff.
2. 1998 - #22 Notre Dame vs #5 Michigan, 36-20
Coming off a (split) National Championship in 1997, the Wolverines sans quarterback Brian Griese and Heisman winner Charles Woodson were still expected to roll into South Bend and roll through Notre Dame. That didn’t happen.
Down 13-6 at halftime, the Irish outscored Michigan 17-0 in the third quarter with the big sequence being a fumble by Wolverines’ running back Anthony Thomas immediately followed by a touchdown pass from Jarious Jackson to Raki Nelson, where Jackson collected himself after almost tripping over his own feet.
The star was Autry Denson, who went for 163 yards on 24 carries, while Michigan complained the rest of the season about their new quarterback not being as good as the prospect they just brought in. I think the Brady kid turned out OK though.
1. 2024 - #7 Notre Dame at #20 Texas A&M, 23-20
Call it recency bias, I don’t care. This felt different.
As Nick Shepkowski has already pointed out, this was Marcus Freeman’s moment. In his magical third year, this was a magical night.
A Notre Dame defense, which has a chance to be one of the best, held the Aggies to 246 total yards and harassed quarterback Connor Weigman into two interceptions.
In one of the toughest environments in college football, on a sweltering night, with Riley Leonard taking his first steps at quarterback behind an inexperienced offensive line against a ferocious Texas A&M defensive front, the Irish punched back to squeeze out a victory.
