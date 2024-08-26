Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman on Using Analytics and Late-Game Two-Point Conversion Strategies
We've seen it in countless football games in recent years:
A team is trailing by 14 points and scores a touchdown to make it a one possession game. Despite a traditional extra point getting the score within seven, more and more coaches are opting to go for two because of analytics.
The numbers say that a team has a better chance of winning by going for two because even if it misses, it still has a good chance of converting the necessary two point conversion assuming it scores another touchdown.
And, if it gets the two point conversion then just a traditional extra point is needed to put the team in the lead.
Don't Count Marcus Freeman Among the Analytics Crowd
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has seen the numbers but that doesn't mean he agrees with them.
Freeman was a guest on the Pardon My Take podcast and was asked about what his decision would be compared to what the numbers say to do in different situations.
Freeman definitely falls in the old school category in this.
Down 14 with 3:30 left in 4th Quarter
Freeman was asked about hyopthetically being down by 14 points with 3:30 left in regulation and scoring a touchdown. Would Freeman go for the traditional one or attempt the two point play?
"Kicking the extra point" said Freeman.
"There's a lot of great things out of that book but there's also some head coach decisions that I've got to make that I definitely can't always go by the book."
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Freeman didn't give an explanation more than citing feel, which is obviously an important thing when he knows the inner workings of a team more than you or I do.
However, what Freeman cites seems to fall more in line with doing the traditional thing because that's what is comfortable. Being a disciple of Jim Tressel, it's not hard to understand that being conservative in the situation is what comes to mind for Freeman.
We're in a time right now in football where the invasion of analytics is only going to grow and long before our kids are our current ages, going for two in that situation is going to be seen as normal and kicking the extra point will be the odd choice.
