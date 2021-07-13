What Do Marcus Freeman's Recent Comments Mean For Notre Dame, Brian Kelly and the Future

Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman made a number of very interesting comments in an interview with former Irish star Chris Zorich

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman recently sat down and had a riveting interview with former Irish All-American Chris Zorich. There were some eye-opening comments from Freeman about his own philosophy as a coach and recruiter, and some very intriguing comments about head coach Brian Kelly.

His comments about all those topics certainly fired up Notre Dame fans, and we shared our opinion about his comments, and what they mean for the present and future of the program in our latest podcast.

We begin the show by talking about Freeman's comments about Kelly, and how the Irish head coach went about making sure Freeman landed at Notre Dame. We talk about how Kelly's actions have changed this offseason, and what that means for the Irish.

We then talk about Freeman's recruiting philosophy, and the shock waves that could send through the college football world if he continues it, and if the rest of the staff follows suit.

