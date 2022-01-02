Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Marcus Freeman Discusses Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl Loss To Oklahoma State

    Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman discussed his team's loss to Oklahoma State
    Notre Dame (11-2) kicked off 2022 with a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State (12-2). The Fighting Irish fell by a 37-35 score despite jumping out to an early 28-7 lead. Following the game head coach Marcus Freeman answered questions from the media about his team's defeat.

    Freeman discussed the big picture nature of the loss, answered questions about the performance of the defense and also broke down the play of the offense. He discussed what Oklahoma State did on offense to get going, and what gave the defense problems.

    Coach Freeman also talked about how his team will build on this performance and how the focus will be on bouncing back and making the team stronger. He also discussed the performance of quarterback Jack Coan and why the offense chose not to turn to Tyler Buchner at any point.

