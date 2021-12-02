Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Marcus Freeman To Be Notre Dame's Next Head Coach

    Breaking down Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame's head coach football coach
    Author:

    Notre Dame has found its new head coach, and its former Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Irish Breakdown first reported that Freeman was the likely choice, and once the story broke we dive into what this decision means for Notre Dame.

    We share some backstory on how the decision was made and also discuss what current members of the Notre Dame coaching staff also plan to return.

    Much of the beginning of the show focuses on Freeman being named the head coach and current offensive coordinator Tommy Rees announcing that he to would return in the same role. During the show we also learned that other coaches would return (Mike Elston, Mike Mickens, Lance Taylor, Chris O'Leary).

    The show is quite long because we spent over two hours showing and answering questions from Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners.

