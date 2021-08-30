Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau Is Out For The Season

Notre Dame starting linebacker Marist Liufau is out for the 2021 season

Marist Liufau is out for the season, which means the expected starter at Will linebacker won't get his chance to emerge. The junior linebacker underwent surgery on Monday for a dislocation and a break, according to Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly compared the injury to one that Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had last season when he came back for the national championship game but he didn’t specify the nature of it beyond that. According to multiple sources, it’s a lower body injury. Liufau was expected to start at will linebacker.

Kelly said the surgery was successful.

“It was a fairly significant injury,” Kelly said. “His spirits are great. Our medical team feels great about the recovery and his ability to come back 100 percent.

The injury was a blow for a defense that is expected to be good this year.

Liufau was poised to have a breakout season.

With Liufau out, JD Bertrand, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior, was moved into the starting position, according to the depth chart released on Monday.

Liufau had 22 tackles and 1. 5 tackles for a loss in 2020.

The redshirt sophomore was coming off a solid spring and fall camp. He was expected to excel in Marcus Freeman’s system, which allows for more freedom of movement among linemen and linebackers.

Bertrand is relatively inexperienced, playing in 11 games in 2020, recording seven tackles.

Shayne Simon, last year's starter at Will linebacker, is listed as the second string Will.

