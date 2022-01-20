Kyle Hamilton To The Big Apple In Mock Draft From Mel Kiper Jr.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects former Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton going No. 4 overall in his first mock draft for the 2022 Draft

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is expected to be a very high draft pick in April's NFL Draft, and the only question now is how high will he be picked. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Hamilton going No. 4 overall to the New York Jets.

Hamilton on a stage like New York would certainly be a huge financial benefit for the former Notre Dame All-American, and for the Jets it fills a huge need.

"The Jets had big defensive issues in Robert Saleh's first season as coach, from the front seven to the secondary. They didn't get after quarterbacks, and they couldn't cover pass-catchers, which is a recipe for another top-five draft pick. Hamilton would fill a void at safety, especially if Marcus Maye leaves in free agency. Six-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton has rare traits for his size, and he can play in the box or as a center fielder (he had eight career interceptions for the Fighting Irish). He was one of the most versatile defenders in college football for the past three seasons. Hamilton played in only seven games in 2021 because of a knee injury, but I'm told he'll be ready to work out at the NFL combine in March. The Jets also pick at No. 10, and they could get help on offense there." - Kiper Jr.

Hamilton going No. 4 would make him the highest selected former Notre Dame player since quarterback Rick Mirer went No. 2 overall by the Seattle Seahawks back in the 1993 NFL Draft. Two years prior in the 1991 NFL Draft was the last time a Notre Dame defensive back went in the top five, and that was when cornerback Todd Lyght was taken No. 5 overall by the Los Angeles Rams.

It would be the highest a Notre Dame safety has ever been drafted.

Hamilton was named a consensus All-American this season despite playing just six full games and not even full first quarter for another. Hamilton finished his junior season with 34 tackles, three interceptions and four pass break ups. He finished his Notre Dame career with 138 tackles, eight interceptions and 16 pass break ups.

