Somehow, here we are. The final game of the 2026 regular season is upon us already, as Notre Dame looks to close the campaign 11-1 and earn a trip back to the College Football Playoff, as long as it takes care of business as a big road favorite against Syracuse.



Notre Dame dominated the 24-3 victory against SMU over the weekend, being in control throughout and keeping a team that had been averaging 34 points a game coming in, to just three on the night.

Injuries were a big story of Saturday night's victory, though, and will factor into how Notre Dame sets up for Saturday's regular season finale at Syracuse.



Here's the latest depth chart Notre Dame has released ahead of Saturday's game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (13) warms up before a NCAA football game against Southern Methodist University at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Jr.

QB2 - 10, Noah Grubbs, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.

or - 9, Teddy Jarrard, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.



CJ Carr's Heisman Trophy campaign has a lot of work to do if he is to win Notre Dame's eighth in program history, but it's clear the signal caller has other things in mind.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

RB1 - 2, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

or - 20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

or - 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 26 Javian Osborne, 5-9, 200 lbs., Fr.

James came just short of reaching the 100-yard rushing mark for the third time this season, putting up 98 yards against SMU. His versatility out of the backfield has made him an underappreciated star on this Notre Dame offense in 2026, though.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

WR2 - 33, Matt Jeffery, 5-11, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 5, Cam Williams, 6-2, 201 lbs., Jr.

or 19, Logan Saldate, 5-11, 185 lbs., Jr.



WR1 - 3, Mylan Graham, 6-1, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR2 - 4, Bubba Frazier, 5-10, 185 lbs., Fr.



WR1 - 14, Micah Gilbert, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

WR2 - 17, Elijah Burress, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.

or - 8, Jerome Bettis, Jr., 6-2, 207 lbs., So.

Mylan Graham steps into the spot left vacant by Jaden Greathouse, who left Saturday's game with a hand injury. Greathouse, who has totaled 416 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 74, Will Black, 6-7, 316 lbs., So.

LT2 - 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs., Jr.

or - 65, Grayson McKeogh, 6-7, 303 lbs., Fr.



LG1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-5, 305 lbs., Jr.

LG2 - 57, Cam Herron, 6-2, 297 lbs., So.



C1 - 70, Ashton Craig, 6-5, 315 lbs., 5th yr

C2 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-4, 309 lbs., Sr.



RG1 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 316 lbs., Sr.

RG2 - 58, Matty Augustine, 6-7, 315 lbs., So.



RT1 - 76, Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 325 lbs., Jr.

RT2 - 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs., Jr.

or 78, Owen Strebig, 6-8, 318 lbs., So.



Will Black remains atop the depth chart at left tackle but remains listed as questionable due to a concussion suffered earlier this season.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

TE1 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 255 lbs., SR.

or - 88, James Flanigan, 6-6, 253 lbs., So.

TE3 - 7, Ty Washington, 6-4, 253 lbs., 5th year

or - 85, Jack Larsen, 6-3, 250 lbs., Jr.



The stats don't show it, but Notre Dame's tight ends and how they've been used between the tackles have been massive in Notre Dame's run game this season.

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Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

DE1 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-5, 253 lbs., Sr.

DE2 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-3, 221 lbs., Jr.

DE3 - 44, Rodney Dunham, 6-4, 242 lbs., Fr.



DT1 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 56, Elijah Hughes, 6-3, 295 lbs., Sr.

DT1 - 0, Tionne Gray, 6-5, 320 lbs., Jr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

or - 47, Jason Onye, 6-5, 295 lbs., 6th year



DE1 - 95, Bryce Young, 260 lbs., Jr.

DE2 - 11, Keon Keeley, 6-5, 275 lbs., Sr.

Traore is coming off about as good a game as you can imagine a defensive end having when he doesn't record a sack. What will he and the rest of the Notre Dame defensive front have in store for a Syracuse team that put up 530 yards but mustered only 15 points last week at Boston College?



Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

WILL1 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 227 lbs., 5th year

WILL2 - 16, Ko'o Kia, 6-2, 225 lbs., So.

or - 35, Teddy Rezac, 6-3, 226 lbs., Jr.



MIKE1 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-1, 226 lbs., Sr.

MIKE2 - 19, Madden Faraimo, 6-2, 235 lbs., So.

Notre Dame is down not only Drayk Bowen again this week, but elite havoc causer Kyngnstonn Viliamu-Asa is also sidelined with a left knee injury. It isn't believed to be long term, but still isn't the news anyone wants to hear with the CFP around the corner.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Secondary

Cornerbacks/Nickelbacks



NICKEL1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 196 lbs., Sr.

NICKEL2 - 1, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

or 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.



CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 197 lbs., Jr.

CB2 - Mark Zackery IV, 5-10, 190 lbs., So.



CB1 - 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

CB2 - 13, Ayden Pouncey, 6-3, 189 lbs., Fr.

Safeties



BOUND1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 205 lbs., Sr.

BOUND2 - 22, Ethan Long, 6-2, 205 lbs., So.



FIELD1 - 9, Brauntae Johnson, 6-2, 200 lbs., Jr.

FIELD2 - 20, Joey O'Brien, 6-4, 222 lbs., Fr.

Johnson returns to the starting lineup for the first time since the opener against Wisconsin after Luke Talich went down with a season ending Achilles injury.



The good news is that at his best, he's an early round NFL draft prospect doesn't have the same wear and tear of others at this point in the year.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

PR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

PR2 - 1, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

Kick Return - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

or 2, Nolan James Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.



KO1 - 36, Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.

KO2 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211, So.



PK1 - 35, Spencer Porath, 6-0, 200 lbs., Jr.

PK2 - Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.

P1 - 39, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

P2 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211 lbs., So.



LS1 - 96, Joseph Vinci, 6-4, 233 lbs., Jr.

LS2 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-4, 227 lbs., Sr.



Holder - 35, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

When is the last time we saw some special teams hyjinks by Notre Dame?



The bobbled snap by SMU doesn't count, although havoc only helped possibly cause that, but in terms of a fake of sorts or really strange alignment?



Is that being saved for sometime in the postseason, I would assume?