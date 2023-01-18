Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Projected In Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic

The NFL Draft is still over three months away and a number of Notre Dame players are hoping to hear their names called. Tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey are expected to be the two highest ranked Irish players selected, and that was certainly true in the latest mock draft from Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

Mayer was projected to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 15th overall pick of the first round.

"The Chargers need to make changes this offseason, and it will be interesting to see what buttons they push. Something the organization should be trying to do every year is upgrade on offense around their talented quarterback, Justin Herbert. Michael Mayer is a physical blocker and will be one of the best contested-catch tight ends in the NFL the moment he is drafted." -

Should the Chargers select Mayer he would join a pair of former Notre Dame standouts in linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Alohi Gilman, who are current players for the Chargers.

Getting picked at No. 21 would make Mayer the highest drafted Irish tight end since former star Tyler Eifert was selected in the same spot by the Cincinnati Bengals back in 2013.

Mayer ended his career as Notre Dame's all-time leading pass catcher for a tight end with 180 catches, 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Brugler has Foskey being taken late in the second round, with the Detroit Lions taking him with the No. 55 pick. Detroit already has former Notre Dame defensive ends Julian Okwara and Romeo Okwara on the roster, as well as tight end Brock Wright, offensive guard Tommy Kraemer and long snapper Scott Daly.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter