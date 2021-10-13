    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Notre Dame Midterm Report: Offense

    We break down where things stand for the Notre Dame offense at the midpoint of the season, and where the unit must go from here
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame is now halfway through the 2021 season, and the Irish have a bye week to split up the season. That makes this the ideal time to take a dive into the team and offer up a midterm report. We'll begin that analysis with the Notre Dame offense, which came into the season with high expectations but has mostly struggled through six games.

    Here is our breakdown:

    We begin the show with a quick overview of where things stand before handing out position grades. That will be followed by a breakdown of the things we think this offense can build around, areas of the offense that must change and what the unit must do in the second half of the season to reach its full potential.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Notre Dame Midterm Report: Offense

    just now
    Defensive Line
    Football

    Notre Dame Second Half Schedule Is Quite Manageable

    3 hours ago
    JJ Starling
    Basketball

    Class Impact: Elite Guard JJ Starling To Notre Dame

    6 hours ago
    JJ-Starling
    Basketball

    2022 Star JJ Starling Commits To Notre Dame Basketball

    19 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia Tech

    21 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner 1
    Football

    Tyler Buchner Showed He Is Notre Dame's Future, But Is He The Present?

    Oct 12, 2021
    Notre Dame
    Football

    First Glance: Notre Dame Second Half Schedule

    Oct 12, 2021
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Take 5: Five Things I Am Most Confident With For The Second Half of the Season

    Oct 12, 2021
    Avery Davis
    Football

    Notre Dame Still Has Big Things To Play For During The Second Half

    Oct 11, 2021