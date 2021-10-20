    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Offense Has A Great Opportunity To Get Right

    Thoughts on Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and college football
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Thoughts on Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and college football

    OFFENSE HAS A CHANCE TO GET RIGHT .... FAST

    Notre Dame's offense has been incredibly disappointing through the first six games of the season. The line has been awful, quarterback play has been disappointing, the receivers have been up-and-down and the offensive design continues to avoid the things that could make this unit far more explosive.

    That's the bad news. The good news is the offense has a tremendous opportunity to get right in the final six games. There are two reasons. One, Notre Dame had an extra week to self-scout itself, to hopefully address the areas where it has been struggling, to better build around what the offense actually does well (instead of forcing what it doesn't do well) and to figure out more ways to get the skill players going.

    Reason number two is that Notre Dame's second half schedule is filled with average to bad defenses. 

    In the first six games Notre Dame faced the No. 3 (Cincinnati), No. 5 (Purdue), No. 16 (Toledo), No. 23 (Wisconsin) and No. 36 (Virginia Tech) scoring defenses in the country and the No. 2 (Wisconsin), No. 13 (Purdue), No. 14 (Cincinnati) and No. 25 (Toledo) total defenses in the country.

    That flips completely upside down in the second half.

    During the final six games Notre Dame faces the No. 64 (Virginia), No. 71 (Georgia Tech), No. 79 (USC), No. 81 (Stanford), No. 87 (North Carolina) and No. 109 (Navy) scoring defenses. It also faces the No. 61 (Navy), No. 65 (North Carolina), No. 69 (Georgia Tech), No. 71 (USC), No. 86 (Stanford) and No. 95 (Virginia) total defenses and No. 55 (Georgia Tech), No. 72 (North Carolina), No. 92 (Stanford), No. 101 (Virginia), No. 103 (Navy) and No. 106 (USC) defenses in yards allowed per play.

    Notre Dame needs to roll against these defenses. The only team in the first half to be similar to the second half opponents was Florida State, who ranks 95th in scoring defense, 96th in total defense and 67th in yards allowed per play. Notre Dame scored 41 points, racked up 431 yards and had a season-high 6.2 yards per play in that game.

    Now, the Irish offense must play better than it did against Florida State, but you get the point. The offense must get right, but it's not just about beating up bad opponents, which is what the offense faces in the final six games. It's about beating them up while also making the necessary improvements to become the best version of yourself, which sets up for postseason success.

    That best version of the Notre Dame offense means improved line play, using more 11, 20 and 21 personnel and spreading teams out within those alignments, it means building around the pass and using that to set up the run, it means improving your quick game, screen game and enhancing your RPO offense, moving the pocket and getting back to being the big play offense Notre Dame was early in the season while also playing more efficient football.

    BIG WEEKEND AHEAD - USC VISITOR LIST

    Notre Dame is having a HUGE recruiting weekend, both literally and figuratively. I'll have a breakdown of how success this weekend could be a program changing, gap closing moment for the Notre Dame program, but here's a list of the visitors for the weekend.

    2022 PROSPECTS - UNCOMMITTED

    S Xavier Nwankpa
    DE Anthony Lucas
    DT Hero Kanu
    OL Billy Schrauth
    QB Walker Howard (per Tom Loy of 247Sports)
    OL Aamil Wagner

    2022 PROSPECTS - COMMITTED

    WR Tobias Merriweather
    LB Nolan Ziegler
    LB Josh Burnham
    DE Aiden Gobaira
    TE Eli Raridon
    LB Niuafu Tuihalamaka
    WR Amorion Walker

    2023 PROSPECTS

    DE Brenan Vernon (Notre Dame commit)
    RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Notre Dame commit)
    LB Drayk Bowen
    OL Kadyn Proctor
    CB Justin Rhett
    DT Luke Montgomery
    QB Avery Johnson
    OL Josh Padilla

    There will be more players added and more players listed by others, but these are the visitors we've been able to confirm.

    BOWL PROJECTIONS ARE GETTING INTERESTING

    Now that we are halfway through the 2021 season it's time to start taking a very early look at the bowl projections for the Irish. Here's a look at a couple of very interesting bowl projections.

    Mark Schlabach from ESPN has the Irish playing Wake Forest in the Fiesta Bowl, and Brett McMurphy from Action Network has Notre Dame in the Peach Bowl against NC State. Both matchups give Notre Dame a good chance to finally win a "major bowl game" under Brian Kelly, but the opponents would take away some of the validity of that matchup.

    Kyle Bonagura of ESPN has the Irish in the Gator Bowl against Auburn. While not a "New Year's Six" bowl this game, in my view, would give Notre Dame "better win" since it comes against a more respected program from the SEC.

    TWEET OF THE WEEK

    This tweet from Notre Dame is about Kyren Williams being nominated for the Paul Hornung Award, but I put it here because it's a great, great run.

    VIDEO OF THE WEEK

    On Monday we broke down the latest press conference comments by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. A lot of our focus 

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Kyren Williams 1
    Football

    Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Offense Has A Great Opportunity To Get Right

    48 seconds ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs. USC Defense

    1 hour ago
    Avery Davis
    Football

    Notre Dame Players Looking Forward To Renewing Rivalry With USC

    18 minutes ago
    Notre Dame 2020 Preview Brendon Clark
    Football

    Notre Dame Quarterback Brendon Clark Enters The Transfer Portal

    11 hours ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton vs. USC's Drake London is A Must-See Matchup

    18 hours ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. USC

    Oct 19, 2021
    USC Football
    Football

    Opponent First Glance: Southern Cal Trojans

    Oct 19, 2021
    Jack Coan 1
    Football

    Take 5: Improving The Run Game, Tyler Buchner, Remaining Schedule

    Oct 19, 2021
    Tyler Buchner 1
    Football

    Notre Dame Notebook: Run Game, Quarterbacks, Recruiting Success

    Oct 19, 2021