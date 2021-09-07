Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 8 In The AP Poll, Holds Steady At No. 7 In Coaches

Notre Dame moved up in the AP Poll after its 41-38 win over Florida State

Notre Dame moved up a spot in the Associated Press College Football poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon. It stayed the same at No. 7 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Irish are ranked No. 8 in the AP after beating Florida State 41-38 in overtime on Sunday. Notre Dame started the season ranked No. 9.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 after blowing out Miami 44-13 on Saturday. Miami was ranked No. 14.

Georgia jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 after it defeated Clemson 10-3. Clemson dropped to No. 6 after the loss after starting the season ranked No. 3. The same ranking drops and rise with these two teams happened in the Coaches poll.

Cincinnati, a Notre Dame opponent, is the highest ranked team. The Bearcats are ranked No. 8. They moved up two spots after beating Miami of Ohio 49-14.

Southern Cal moved up to No. 14. The Trojans started the season ranked 15th. They beat San Jose State in their opener. Wisconsin dropped from 12th to 18th after losing to Penn State. Notre Dame plays the Badgers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 25. Virginia Tech, a Notre Dame opponent, is ranked 19th. It beat North Carolina 17-10. The Tar Heels, who play the Irish on Oct. 30, are ranked 24th, falling down from No. 10 to start the season.

Alabama retained the top ranking.

Cincinnati also moved up two spots in the Coaches poll to No. 8.

Southern Cal is ranked No. 14 and Wisconsin dropped from No. 17 to 15. Virginia Tech moved up two spots to No. 21. North Carolina moved to No. 22 after starting the season ranked No. 13.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter