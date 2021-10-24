Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll

Notre Dame moved up two spots in the latest AP Poll after its 31-16 victory over USC

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

The Irish (6-1) defeated USC for the fourth straight time on Saturday, getting a 31-16 win at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame was ranked No. 13 last week. The Irish had a bye week before it played USC.

Notre Dame plays North Carolina on Oct. 30 at 7:30 EST at Notre Dame Stadium. The Tar Heels (4-3) didn’t play this week.

Oklahoma State (6-1), which was ranked No. 8 last week, dropped to No. 15 after a 24-21 loss to Iowa State. Penn State (5-2), which was ranked No. 7, tumbled to No. 20 after a 20-18 nine overtime loss to Illinois (3-5).

Virginia (6-2), which Notre Dame plays at home on Nov. 13, received nine votes. The Cavaliers beat Georgia Tech (3-4) 48-40 on Saturday.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter