    • October 24, 2021
    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest AP Poll

    
    Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press College Football Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

    The Irish (6-1) defeated USC for the fourth straight time on Saturday, getting a 31-16 win at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame was ranked No. 13 last week. The Irish had a bye week before it played USC.

    Notre Dame plays North Carolina on Oct. 30 at 7:30 EST at Notre Dame Stadium. The Tar Heels (4-3) didn’t play this week.

    Oklahoma State (6-1), which was ranked No. 8 last week, dropped to No. 15 after a 24-21 loss to Iowa State. Penn State (5-2), which was ranked No. 7, tumbled to No. 20 after a 20-18 nine overtime loss to Illinois (3-5).

    Virginia (6-2), which Notre Dame plays at home on Nov. 13, received nine votes. The Cavaliers beat Georgia Tech (3-4) 48-40 on Saturday.

