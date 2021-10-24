    • October 24, 2021
    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest Coaches Poll

    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll after the Irish (6-1) defeated USC (3-4) by a 31-16 score last night.

    The Irish moved up because of losses by Oklahoma State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions (5-2) were ranked No. 8 but dropped to No. 17 after a 20-18 nine overtime loss to Illinois (3-5). Oklahoma State (6-1) dropped from No. 9 to No. 15 after a 24-21 road loss to Iowa State (5-2). The Cyclones jumped back into the rankings at No. 23 with the victory, their third straight.

    Purdue, which Notre Dame beat 27-13 in September, dropped out of the top 25 after losing 30-13 to Wisconsin. The Irish beat the Badgers 41-13 on Sept. 25.

    Georgia remains No. 1 in the rankings, while Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 and Alabama moved up to No. 3, with Oklahoma falling to No. 4 after it struggled to beat 1-6 Kansas. The Sooners won 35-23 but trailed 10-0 at one point in the second half.

    The only remaining Notre Dame opponent to receive votes was Virginia, who had the sixth highest votes among unranked teams following its 48-40 win over Georgia Tech. It was the fourth straight win for the Cavaliers.

    Notre Dame next plays North Carolina (4-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 30 at 7:30 EST.

