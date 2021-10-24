Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 11 In Latest Coaches Poll

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll after the Irish (6-1) defeated USC (3-4) by a 31-16 score last night.

The Irish moved up because of losses by Oklahoma State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions (5-2) were ranked No. 8 but dropped to No. 17 after a 20-18 nine overtime loss to Illinois (3-5). Oklahoma State (6-1) dropped from No. 9 to No. 15 after a 24-21 road loss to Iowa State (5-2). The Cyclones jumped back into the rankings at No. 23 with the victory, their third straight.

Purdue, which Notre Dame beat 27-13 in September, dropped out of the top 25 after losing 30-13 to Wisconsin. The Irish beat the Badgers 41-13 on Sept. 25.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the rankings, while Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 and Alabama moved up to No. 3, with Oklahoma falling to No. 4 after it struggled to beat 1-6 Kansas. The Sooners won 35-23 but trailed 10-0 at one point in the second half.

The only remaining Notre Dame opponent to receive votes was Virginia, who had the sixth highest votes among unranked teams following its 48-40 win over Georgia Tech. It was the fourth straight win for the Cavaliers.

Notre Dame next plays North Carolina (4-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 30 at 7:30 EST.

