Notre Dame Must Build An Explosive Offense To Truly Compete For A Championship

If Notre Dame wants to take the next step and truly compete for a championship it must develop a more explosive offense

Notre Dame is already playing well enough on defense to compete for a title, but for the Fighting Irish to take the next step as a program it means developing a more explosive offense.

Of course, taking the next step means winning a championship. In our latest Irish Breakdown video we discuss why we feel the way we do about needing an explosive offense, what makes up that kind of unit and specific areas where Notre Dame must adapt or change.

We pointed out that the last three national champions have averaged at least 44.5 points per game and averaged at least 527 yards of offense and 7.4 yards per play, all numbers that far surpass what we've seen from Notre Dame.

We break down the five ingredients to an explosive offense.

1. Tempo

2. Balance

3. Ability to attack the perimeter

4. Scheming for success

5. Taking shots

We discuss the importance of efficiency to achieving these goals, the importance of red zone and third-down success and what aspects Notre Dame already has incorporated into their system.

Following the analysis of the explosive offense we do a little Football 101. We discuss gaps and line numbering and what they mean. Following that we have our daily Notre Dame Football Mailbag.

