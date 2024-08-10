BREAKING: Notre Dame Football Lands 2025 in-state defensive back Brandon Logan
Swiftly after de-committing Friday night from Vanderbilt where he was committed to play baseball, 2025 dual-sport athlete Brandon Logan announced his commitment Saturday to Notre Dame.
Ranked as the No.1 baseball player in the state of Indiana and the No.51 player in the country, both the Notre Dame baseball and football programs are surely feeling great after Logan announced his commitment.
About Notre Dame's latest commitment, Brandon Logan
Standing at 6-0, 185 lbs, Logan is an under-the-radar type of athlete that the Irish are hoping they can strike gold with. Ranked as a three-star by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals for football, Logan is still truly finding himself and growing into the safety position. Fortunately for him, he attends a state powerhouse where he and the Fort Wayne Snider Panthers are the defending state champions in 5A football.
Logan has an opportunity to join elite Notre Dame company who were able to balance playing both baseball and football in South Bend with names such as teammate Drayk Bowen and former Irish Golden Tate, Cole Kmet, Torii Hunter Jr., Evan Sharpley, and Jeff Samardzija coming to mind.
There is no denying that Logan's immediate future is better on the diamond, however there is clearly something in the Fort Wayne, Ind. product that Marcus Freeman and company saw in him. Logan joins a jam-packed defensive backs class this cycle, including Dallas Golden, JaDon Blair, Cree Thomas and more.
Notre Dame offered Logan this June after he visited South Bend and there had been optimism since his visit that a flip could eventually come. While Vanderbilt is a renowned powerhouse when it comes to baseball, Logan saw an opportunity to do both at Notre Dame and snatched it.
With South Bend being only about a 90-minute car ride from Fort Wayne, one would have to imagine distance to home played a big factor in this recruitment, along with Logan being afforded the opportunity to display his talents in two sports.
Logan's addition to the 2025 class adds a potential star to the safety room but in a spot where he doesn't need to play immediately. The Indiana recruit will likely need time to learn the ropes at safety at the college level behind the likes of Adon Shuler and Ben Minich who have been balling out so far this fall camp.
