Notre Dame Football Bowl Projections Entering Week 5
Notre Dame football is one-third of the way through the 2024 season and sits at 3-1. This Saturday brings perhaps the toughest opponent Notre Dame has in 2024 as undefeated Louisville comes to South Bend.
It, like every game from here out, is a must-win for Notre Dame if it has hopes of making the College Football Playoff. After a home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, there is simply no wiggle room for the Irish.
Before the big game against Louisville, where do the major outlets have Notre Dame projected to head this post season? Here are the latest bowl projections for Notre Dame that we found from the major outlets.
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: College Football News
College Football News Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Gator Bowl vs. LSU
January 2, 2025
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Gator Bowl vs. LSU
January 2, 2025
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: Action Network
Action Network Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. UCF
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: CBS Sports
CBS Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024
Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024
