Notre Dame quietly beat Miami University last week - how is the Fighting Irish postseason shaping up entering Louisville week?

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly smiles after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly smiles after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Notre Dame football is one-third of the way through the 2024 season and sits at 3-1. This Saturday brings perhaps the toughest opponent Notre Dame has in 2024 as undefeated Louisville comes to South Bend.

It, like every game from here out, is a must-win for Notre Dame if it has hopes of making the College Football Playoff. After a home loss to Northern Illinois in Week 2, there is simply no wiggle room for the Irish.

Before the big game against Louisville, where do the major outlets have Notre Dame projected to head this post season? Here are the latest bowl projections for Notre Dame that we found from the major outlets.

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: College Football News

Brian Kelly paces the sideline as LSU plays against Nicholls Stat
Sep 7, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly paces the sidelines against the Nicholls State Colonels during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

College Football News Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Gator Bowl vs. LSU
January 2, 2025

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame and LSU play in the 2018 Citrus Bow
Jan 1, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) and safety Jordan Genmark-Heath (13) tackle LSU Tigers running back Darrel Williams (28) during the second half in the 2018 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

USA TODAY Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Gator Bowl vs. LSU
January 2, 2025

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: Action Network

Action Network Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. UCF
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: CBS Sports

Notre Dame and Oklahoma State battle in the 2022 Fiesta Bow
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; A pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) is broken up by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

CBS Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024

Notre Dame Football Bowl Projection: Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports Notre Dame Bowl Projection
Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
December 28, 2024

