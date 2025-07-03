Notre Dame Football Daily: What to Know on July 3, 2025
Tomorrow may be the holiday, but Thursday certainly feels like it is with all the people already taking off work and ditching the office. It may be the Fourth of July in hours, but that doesn't mean it won't be a busy holiday weekend for Notre Dame football.
Here are the things you need to know regarding the Fighting Irish headed into the holiday weekend.
5. Recapping Notre Dame's June Recruiting
Notre Dame had a massive month of June in recruiting and could start July with a bang in just days (more on that later). Mason Plummer of our staff wrote about how, despite the incredible run by Marcus Freeman and company, one national writer still overlooked Notre Dame's impressive month.
4. A Perfect Notre Dame Regular Season?
If Notre Dame is to earn the one-seed in the College Football Playoff, it will almost certainly have to go 12-0 in the regular season, right? Well, one longtime college football reporter has Notre Dame landing that No. 1 seed in his latest playoff projections.
3. Notre Dame Opponents Previews
The last few days on the site I've been going through and finding quotes from opposing coaches of Notre Dame's first three opponents of 2025. See why the following may just be true:
A Culture Problem at Miami?
Finally, a Turning Point for Texas A&M?
The Long Road to Rebuild at Purdue
2. Brady Quinn Rips USC to Shreds
In case you missed it, Notre Dame legend Brady Quinn handed USC their hat with recent comments about the likely end of the rivalry. Quinn correctly sees the end of this rivalry as being a bigger loss for one program than the other.
1. Working Holiday for Notre Dame Staff
We're a day away from Independence Day still, but Notre Dame coaches will have a lot to follow all weekend long. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each bring potential commitment news for the Fighting Irish as wide receivers Jaydon Finley (Texas), Devin Fitzgerald (Arizona), and Brayden Robinson (Texas) will announce their college choices, respectively.
If all goes according to plan, Notre Dame's class will swell to 25 commitments.
Have a great and safe Independence Day weekend!