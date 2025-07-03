Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Daily: What to Know on July 3, 2025

It will be a working weekend of sorts for the Notre Dame staff despite the Independence Day holiday

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gestures in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Tomorrow may be the holiday, but Thursday certainly feels like it is with all the people already taking off work and ditching the office. It may be the Fourth of July in hours, but that doesn't mean it won't be a busy holiday weekend for Notre Dame football.

Here are the things you need to know regarding the Fighting Irish headed into the holiday weekend.

5. Recapping Notre Dame's June Recruiting

Notre Dame had a massive month of June in recruiting and could start July with a bang in just days (more on that later). Mason Plummer of our staff wrote about how, despite the incredible run by Marcus Freeman and company, one national writer still overlooked Notre Dame's impressive month.

4. A Perfect Notre Dame Regular Season?

Jeremiyah Love after a touchdown run against Penn State in the 2025 Orange Bowl
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates a touch down in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If Notre Dame is to earn the one-seed in the College Football Playoff, it will almost certainly have to go 12-0 in the regular season, right? Well, one longtime college football reporter has Notre Dame landing that No. 1 seed in his latest playoff projections.

3. Notre Dame Opponents Previews

The last few days on the site I've been going through and finding quotes from opposing coaches of Notre Dame's first three opponents of 2025. See why the following may just be true:

A Culture Problem at Miami?


Finally, a Turning Point for Texas A&M?


The Long Road to Rebuild at Purdue

2. Brady Quinn Rips USC to Shreds

In case you missed it, Notre Dame legend Brady Quinn handed USC their hat with recent comments about the likely end of the rivalry. Quinn correctly sees the end of this rivalry as being a bigger loss for one program than the other.

1. Working Holiday for Notre Dame Staff

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during 2025 spring football practice
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets his players during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're a day away from Independence Day still, but Notre Dame coaches will have a lot to follow all weekend long. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday each bring potential commitment news for the Fighting Irish as wide receivers Jaydon Finley (Texas), Devin Fitzgerald (Arizona), and Brayden Robinson (Texas) will announce their college choices, respectively.

If all goes according to plan, Notre Dame's class will swell to 25 commitments.

Have a great and safe Independence Day weekend!

