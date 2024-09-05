Urban Meyer Details How Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Put on a Clinic in Texas A&M Game
Just before the college football season began, Urban Meyer expressed concern about the state of the Notre Dame football program.
He questioned why the program felt the need to rely on the transfer portal for a one-year rental in Riley Leonard, essentially asking if Notre Dame was still a major player in big-time college football.
Fast forward to after Notre Dame's impressive victory at Kyle Field against Texas A&M in front of 105,000 fans, and Meyer now envisions great things for the Fighting Irish under Marcus Freeman.
Urban Meyer on Marcus Freeman's Confidence
Meyer is a part of The Triple Option Podcast with Mark Ingram and Rob Stone and spent a good amount of time in this week's episode discussing Marcus Freeman, who Meyer said he called after Notre Dame's early struggles in the 2022 season.
I called him out of the blue, I've known him but not that well and...we had some great conversations" said Meyer. "That's a different man right now than it was two years ago when he first took over the job."
Meyer went on to discuss Freeman's grand entrance to Kyle Field on Saturday and what it meant for the players behind him.
"That was not fake. When you walk into (Texas) A&M, there's over 100,000 people there, that's a real environment against a real team and you know who the players are looking at?
"Him! You are the leader of the team and he did not have that confident look that he has now."
Urban Meyer on an Improved Notre Dame Team
"I can't say enough about Marcus Freeman" said Meyer. "That's a real team, a very young team, offensive line is very young."
But it wasn't just the fact that Notre Dame won that impressed Meyer. Instead it was how Freeman went about orchestrating that win.
"The art of complimentary football is something I've studied my entire career, its something young coaches often error at, its something that play calling coaches error at."
"I've got to compliment Marcus Freeman. He played complimentary football. He has a new quarterback. He has (an inexperienced offensive line)...he played to their strengths. Their defense was all over (Texas) A&M. Their quarterback was struggling and you know what Marcus Freeman did? He hung in there, he didn't panic. When you write a book called Complimentary Football, go watch that game. They played off each other, they weren't stupid, they could have made mistakes, but they did not."
The offensive stats might not put offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock in position to win any awards this week, but that isn't what Meyer is focused on, nor is it what's important.
"Complimentary football is what won that game at (Texas) A&M".
Notre Dame now looks to compliment it's hot start at Texas A&M with a home opening victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday.
