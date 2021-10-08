NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame's Jayson Ademilola vs. Virginia Tech's Lecitus Smith, Brock Hoffman

Lost amongst a disappointing 24-13 defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, Notre Dame has quietly been playing some outstanding defense so far this season. Arguably the biggest breakout on the unit, senior defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola has put together a string of notable performances to date. In NFL Draft circles, the 6’2 6/8” 285 pound defensive tackle is still going relatively unnoticed.

In fact, there might not be a more underrated defensive prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft class than Ademilola. Not fully quantified by the box score (although his numbers are rock solid), Jayson has been unblockable this season for the Irish. It had been a long wait for Irish fans to see how talented Ademilola was on a higher volume. The flashes we had seen over the first couple seasons has become a week to week observation for the talented senior.

HITTING HIS POTENTIAL

It isn’t hard to find Ademilola when you pop on the Notre Dame film. Despite boasting a smaller frame, #57 makes up for it with his exceptional movement skills. His body control is top tier, boasting insane flexibility and balance working through contact. Ademilola is just tapping into his overall potential. There is serious penetration upside here, showing the propensity to split gaps and create havoc.

Ademilola is opposed by a talented interior for the Virginia Tech Hokies this week, presenting a next level matchup that you don’t see every week. The tandem of Lecitus Smith (right guard) and Brock Hoffman (center) has a solid argument as one of the better interior duos in college football.

A mainstay on a talented Virginia Tech, Lecitus Smith has quietly become one of the outstanding interior offensive lineman in all of college football. As an NFL Draft prospect, Smith is still criminally underrated. Originally a tight end recruit coming out of Fitzgerald High School in Georgia, Smith made the transition to the offensive line during his redshirt year in 2017.

UNDERRATED PRESENCE

Also a bit under the radar, Smith ascended to one of the top offensive guards in college football last season while playing next to first round pick Christian Darrisaw. There were times last season when Smith was the best offensive linemen on the unit.

On film, Darrisaw brings an exciting blend of power and mobility. His work on combo blocks rivals the best in the country, demonstrating a terrific initial punch and spatial awareness to work on the second level. There are moments where Smith is absolutely overwhelming, dominating at the point of attack with high regularity.

He is a gifted athlete who boasts an ideal frame working inside at guard. He has the type of physical profile that can match up against a variety of body types and styles - even the ones that boast the type of athleticism as Ademilola.

THE BROCK HOFFMAN STORY

The Brock Hoffman story has been highly publicized. Originally a member of the Coastal Carolina program, Hoffman made the decision to transfer to Virginia Tech to be closer to his family after his mother continued to suffer from side effects from having a benign brain tumor removed in 2017. Famously, Hoffman’s appeal to play prior to the 2019 season was denied by the NCAA.

Although he had to wait for his initial opportunity, Hoffman made good of that missed time in 2020, quickly becoming one of the premier centers in the ACC - and the entire country for that matter.

From a tool’s perspective, Hoffman is far from special. He has solid enough size but possesses just marginal length and foot quickness, limiting his impact to play outside of his frame. What he does bring, however, is extreme physicality and nastiness working up to the echo of the whistle. Hoffman is the type of glue guy who will find a long term home just off of dependability alone.

WHAT DOES THE MATCHUP MEAN?

For Ademilola, this game represents another opportunity to continue his rise amongst a lackluster interior defensive line class. Working against not only one but two next level interior lineman offers a ton of possibilities. Ademilola’s biggest opportunity will be when he is matched up against Smith in the passing game.

Interior offensive lineman who can get after the passer are more and more important in today’s game. As a prototype three technique at the next level, Ademilola’s physical gifts shine brightest when he is put on the shoulder of an opposing offensive guard and let go. Forcing those types of situations will be paramount for his impact.

Conversely, those reps will be huge for Smith. We know he is an immediate impact player in the run game. If Smith is able to stonewall this type of talented defender, now we are cooking with grease.

Hoffman is not going to be offered those one on one opportunities for the most part against Ademilola. His impact will simply be by remaining consistent in all levels of his game. Notre Dame is going to trot out some talented gap shooters inside. Hoffman will need to show that he can counteract that type of athleticism inside.

Virginia Tech’s passing attack has been sporadic to date. The Notre Dame defense will give their best effort to forcing their weakness to have to become a point of impact. This matchup could be a huge decider, not only for draft stock, but for the outcome of the football game.

