NFL Draft Matchup: Notre Dame's Jayson Ademilola vs Toledo's Vitaly Gurman

In most years, the Toledo Rockets might look like a roll over “get right” game for teams to the level of Notre Dame. That opinion is not nearly as true in this case.

Should Notre Dame beat Toledo? Without question. Should the Irish pull away decisively down the stretch? Yes, absolutely.

This Toledo team, however, is a good football team. They are a serious contender to take the Mid-American Conference (MAC) title in 2021. A big reason for that is the talent the Rockets returned on the offensive line. With players like Mitchell Berg (returning from injury), Bryce Harris and Vitaliy Gurman, the Rockets returned some of the most experience of any offensive line in college football.

The latter was a player who is entering only his second year with the team but may be the highest drafted prospect on the talented offense come April. After starting the 2020 at left tackle for the team, while filling in for an injured Berg, Vitaliy Gurman has moved inside at a full time capacity.

The senior left guard heads into the Notre Dame matchup with a difficult assignment, slowing down highly talented defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola. That individual matchup could be a huge determiner for how successful Toledo is - and whether the Notre Dame defense can get back on track.

Gurman’s Dramatic Rise

Entering just his second season with the team, Gurman is already generating buzz following his transfer from Division II Edinboro University. Despite playing a majority of snaps at center while at Edinboro, Gurman filled in admirably at left tackle in his initial season with the team.

He now moves back inside at guard to bolster his draft stock. There, his lack of prototype size (6’3 2/8”, 307 pounds, 31 3⁄4 arms) is less of an issue. What Gurman lacks in size, he makes up for with his physicality and technique. He seems to always be in the proper position.

The ability to potentially backup all three interior positions is essential for a player like Gurman. That type of flexibility will be beyond appealing to potential NFL suitors. This matchup with Notre Dame and Ademilola could go a long way for a Gurman rise.

Potential Realized

Ademilola took a much different path up until this point. A highly decorated recruit coming out of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey, Jayson and his twin brother Justin stayed together, heading to South Bend to suit up for the Irish. The more well regarded prospect of the two, a lot was expected of Jayson by the Irish faithful.

Despite those expectations, Ademilola was forced to wait his turn among a talented defensive line unit. With Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa making the full time switch to strong side end, the playing time Irish fans have been waiting for for Jayson was finally on the table. Throughout his career, Ademilola has been very productive in the small sample size. If you pop on the Alabama film from last season, you might be under the impression that #57 could very well be worth a top 100 selection.

After a solid week one performance for Jayson against Florida State, he is ready for another challenge, taking on a potentially draftable player in Gurman. One on one matchups inside could be hard to come by. Gurman will get help working inside zone against Ademilola but the reps in passing situations will be huge for both players.

What the Matchup Means

Gurman showing up against a team like Notre Dame speaks for itself - especially when you consider his chances to work against Ademilola. With his left tackle background, Gurman should show comfortability working in pass protection. If he is able to counteract the highly talented defensive lineman, it will give him a huge opportunity to begin to rise against a deep interior offensive line class.

For Ademilola, it offers his toughest matchup thus far for him as a starter. Creating pressure in this type of game will be huge for the Irish in general after a mix bag in week one. Showing a pass rush profile is beyond important. LIsted right around 280 pounds, Ademilola is not going to be for everyone. For teams that boast a attack style one gap defense, Ademilola could ascend to be a top 100 pick. In order to get there, however, he needs to show dominance.

Mr. Ademilola may I introduce you to Mr. Gurman.

