See It: Notre Dame Officially Added to Northern Illinois' Boneyard
Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois this past Saturday put the Fighting Irish in position to earn a spot they didn't want to have.
An official spot in Northern Illinois' boneyard.
The Northern Illinois boneyard is a tradition the MAC football program has that whenever it beats a Power Four (now Five) program, a bone is placed on a wall with a marker identifying the victory.
If you've heard of Florida State's Sod Cemetary, it's the same idea.
Well, the time officially came on Thursday for Notre Dame to join the boneyard after Saturday's shocking 16-14 upset loss to the Huskies. As you may expect, the bone the Huskies earned for beating Notre Dame went right in the middle of the wall with the Alabama bone from 2003 and the Nebraska bone from a few years ago.
Take a look below.
As great as this is for Northern Illinois, and I've got a lot of connections to that school, I look forward to the day when Notre Dame stops losing these kind of games to allow someone else celebrate their Super Bowl in South Bend.
