Marcus Freeman Discusses Notre Dame's Possible Quarterback Change
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman had his final media availability ahead of the game against Purdue on Saturday and if you're hoping to see a new quarterback under center for the Irish, prepare to be disappointed.
Freeman nipped any rumor or discussion of a change at the position in the bud Thursday, quickly making clear that Riley Leonard will get the start at Purdue.
“Nobody’s roles have changed. Riley has had a really good week of practice. Has made some really good throws and done a really good job at decision-making, taking care of the football. Everybody else has done a great job too, but nobody’s been asked to do anything different.”
Freeman went on to add that himself, quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and Leonard all need to do a better job of understanding together what they are looking for out of each play, but also not take away from Leonard's freedoms as a quarterback.
As far as potentially seeing another quarterback, specifically Steve Angeli, Freeman didn't give any hardline on what has to happen. He simply said "We have to have success. We have to move the ball. We've got to score points."
Freeman then further stated that "there was no consideration of changing Riley that last game."
The final thing Freeman added about quarterbacks on the depth chart is that underclassmen Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr are both rotating snaps on the scout team. Based on that, it would be very unlikely to see either fighting for meaningful game reps anytime soon.
