One-on-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about his Irish defense and his defensive philosophy

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has created a great deal of buzz from the moment he was hired back in January. From a recruiting and coaching standpoint the first-year Irish coordinator has been on fire.

Freeman joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about a number of very important topics about his defense.

We talk about a number of topics during the interview, here's the overview:

*** Freeman discusses his overall defensive philosophy and what he believes in, which leads to discussion about his coverage philosophy. We also discussed what it means to "simplify the defense."

*** The Irish defensive coordinator discusses what he means when he says his defense is always going to be "defensive line driven."

*** Freeman spends time talking about the rover position and the role for the linebackers in this defense.

*** The Irish coach also talks about individual players like Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Houston Griffith.

