One-on-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has created a great deal of buzz from the moment he was hired back in January. From a recruiting and coaching standpoint the first-year Irish coordinator has been on fire.
Freeman joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about a number of very important topics about his defense.
We talk about a number of topics during the interview, here's the overview:
*** Freeman discusses his overall defensive philosophy and what he believes in, which leads to discussion about his coverage philosophy. We also discussed what it means to "simplify the defense."
*** The Irish defensive coordinator discusses what he means when he says his defense is always going to be "defensive line driven."
*** Freeman spends time talking about the rover position and the role for the linebackers in this defense.
*** The Irish coach also talks about individual players like Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Houston Griffith.
