One-on-One With Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about his Irish defense and his defensive philosophy
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has created a great deal of buzz from the moment he was hired back in January. From a recruiting and coaching standpoint the first-year Irish coordinator has been on fire.

Freeman joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to talk about a number of very important topics about his defense.

We talk about a number of topics during the interview, here's the overview:

*** Freeman discusses his overall defensive philosophy and what he believes in, which leads to discussion about his coverage philosophy. We also discussed what it means to "simplify the defense."

*** The Irish defensive coordinator discusses what he means when he says his defense is always going to be "defensive line driven."

*** Freeman spends time talking about the rover position and the role for the linebackers in this defense.

*** The Irish coach also talks about individual players like Jayson Ademilola, Isaiah Foskey, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Houston Griffith.

